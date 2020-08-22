Just a week after winning the I-40 Classic in Weatherford, the Minco Lady Bulldogs captured another tournament title Saturday.
Competing in a tournament that Ninnekah was holding in Norman, the Lady Bulldogs went 6-0 to win the tournament title. The 6-0 tournament moved the Lady Bulldogs to 14-2 on the season.
Minco earned two shutout victories Saturday to complete its run through the bracket. The Lady Bulldogs began their Saturday with a 10-0 win over Boone-Apache to advance to the championship game. They completed their run with a 5-0 win over the Cyril Lady Pirates.
The Lady Bulldogs pitched four shutouts in their six games, beginning with a 14-0 win over Little Axe on Thursday. Minco ended up winning three games Thursday, beating Central High 10-2 and needing more than seven innings in a 13-9 win over Navajo.
Minco only played one game Friday and earned its second shutout victory of the tournament, beating Cyril 3-0.
