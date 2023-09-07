A pair of area softball teams have already secured district titles during the regular season.
Softball districts take place from Class 2A through Class 6A, and two area teams in two classes can call themselves district champions before completing their district schedules. The Minco Lady Bulldogs and Tuttle Lady Tigers managed to secure district titles in their respective classes.
Minco
The Lady Bulldogs compete in Class 2A, and they compete in District 2A-6 with three other teams.
The Lady Bulldogs swept Wewoka on Tuesday and moved to 5-0 in district play with one district game left on the schedule. No other team has less than two losses in district play, meaning no team can catch Minco in the district standings.
The Lady Bulldogs earned shutout victories in four of their first five district games and outscored opponents 45-5 in those district games.
Tuttle
The Lady Tigers have been dominant in district play.
Tuttle competes in District 4A-2 with six other teams and clinched a district title with a district game still left on the schedule.
The Lady Tigers defeated Cache on Tuesday, moving to 11-0 in district play with the win. Just like in Minco’s district, no other team in Tuttle’s district has less than two district losses this season.
The Lady Tigers have allowed single-digit runs in district play this season and have surpassed 100 runs in district play. Tuttle has scored 10 runs or more seven times in its 11 district games this season.
A majority of Tuttle’s district games have been shutout victories.
