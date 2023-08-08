Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northeastern Washita County in western Oklahoma... Southwestern Kingfisher County in central Oklahoma... Northwestern Grady County in central Oklahoma... Caddo County in southwestern Oklahoma... Southeastern Custer County in western Oklahoma... Southern Blaine County in northwestern Oklahoma... Canadian County in central Oklahoma... * Until 200 AM CDT. * At 128 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 3 miles southwest of Watonga to 4 miles east of Hinton to 3 miles west of Gracemont, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... El Reno, Weatherford, Anadarko, Hinton, Carnegie, Union City, Minco, Geary, Okarche, Hydro, Binger, Fort Cobb, Calumet, Eakly, Gracemont, Lookeba, Pocasset, Colony, Bridgeport, and Greenfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH