MINCO — The Minco Lady Bulldogs opened a new era with a win.
Playing under first-year head coach Cody Schmidt, the Lady Bulldogs began their season against another team with a new coach in Minco on Monday. Minco hosted Chickasha for both teams’ season openers.
Minco scored early and ended up with a 9-1 victory that ended in the fifth inning.
The Lady Bulldogs put up two runs in the bottom half of the first inning, but they did most of their damage in the second inning. Minco scored five runs in the second inning before adding two more in the fourth inning.
With a runner on base, Hannah Fitzgerald extended Minco’s lead in the second inning by recording a base hit to put Minco up 3-0.
The big blow in the inning came with Minco leading 4-0. Paisley Journeycake stepped up to the plate and delivered two RBIs on one play for the Lady Bulldogs, driving in two runs with a base hit to make the score 6-0 before Minco went ahead 7-0 in the inning.
Chickasha found some positivity in the third and fourth innings. The Lady Chicks held Minco scoreless in the third inning and managed to put a run on the board in the top half of the fourth inning.
Lexi Jo Shoemake drew a walk to lead off the fourth inning, and a Carley Ryans single put two runners on base with no outs in the inning. Lorren Burrows came to the plate with one out in the inning and got Chickasha on the board.
Burrows hit a sacrifice fly to give the Lady Chicks their only run of the game. Along with her one RBI, Burrows also gave a valiant effort in the circle for the Lady Chicks.
But Minco’s offense continued to step up in the fourth inning and scored two more runs to make the score 9-1. Chickasha did not go down without a fight in the fifth inning and got singles from Maddie Skyta and Bayle Bingham before the game came to an end.
Sabre Henderson had a multi-hit game and earned the win in the circle for the Lady Bulldogs.
