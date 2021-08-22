EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
The Minco softball team nearly rallied to win a tournament title.
The Lady Bulldogs competed in Ninnekah's tournament at the Chickasha Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday after play on Thursday got canceled. Minco went 5-2 at the tournament to finish second and handed Navajo its first loss of the season during the tournament.
After a first-round bye, Minco faced Wynnewood on Friday and came away with a 12-run victory. The Lady Bulldogs got a three-run home run from Tara Hoehner and picked up a 13-1 victory in their tournament opener.
Minco then had to make its way back after a loss to Navajo and almost went all the way after beating Southeast, Ninnekah and Ringling to get to the championship against Navajo. Minco needed to beat an undefeated Navajo team twice to win the title.
The Lady Bulldogs did get one victory, ending their opponent's unbeaten season. Minco managed to survive and came out on top with a 12-9 victory. Navajo won the if-necessary game by a score of 4-1.
Minco ended the tournament with a 13-3 record on the season.
