Editor's Note: This story will be online only.
MINCO — The Minco softball team took down an undefeated team.
After falling to the Amber-Pocasset Lady Panthers on the road Friday, the Minco Lady Bulldogs took on Am-Po in District 2A-3 play again Saturday in Minco. Am-Po entered the game without a loss, but the Lady Bulldogs ended the unbeaten run with a 5-4 victory.
The Lady Bulldogs fell behind early in the game after Am-Po took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first inning. But the Lady Bulldogs did not trail for long and never trailed again after the first inning.
Layne Reh got the scoring started for Minco in the bottom half of the first inning, tying the game with an RBI double. She recorded two hits in the game.
The Lady Bulldogs added three more runs in the first inning and held a 4-1 lead heading to the second inning.
Minco did not score again until the fifth inning, but that run ended up being the winning run.
Am-Po was able to work its way back, getting one run in the third inning and two runs in the fifth inning to tie the game. Taygan Graham’s two-run single tied the game in the fifth inning.
But Minco ended up having the final answer.
Piper Journeycake and Reh got the bottom half of the fifth inning started with back-to-back base hits. With one out in the inning, Hannah Fitzgerald drove in the game-winning run with an RBI single.
Tara Hoehner earned the win in the circle for Minco. She struck out four batters in the win and ended the game with one of those four strikeouts.
The win moved the Lady Bulldogs to 27-5 on the season and 10-1 in district play. Am-Po completed district play with a 13-1 district record.
