The Minco Lady Bulldogs dominated their district.
The Minco softball team completed district play this week, playing three district games between Monday and Tuesday. The Lady Bulldogs managed to secure a district title and managed to get through District 2A-1 without a district loss.
The Lady Bulldogs ended up going 14-0 in district play, and they dominated their district opponents for the most part. Only two of Minco’s 14 district wins came by single digits, and one of those was a six-run victory.
Minco’s closest district win was a 2-0 victory over Merritt.
But Minco’s other 12 victories all came by double digits and included double-digit runs. The Lady Bulldogs scored more than 190 runs in district play and scored double-digit runs in 13 of the 14 games.
The most runs a district opponent scored against Minco was six in a 12-6 loss to the Lady Bulldogs. Minco only allowed 16 runs in those 14 games.
Six of Minco’s 14 district victories were shutout victories.
The district title means that Minco will get to host a Class 2A regional tournament, and the Lady Bulldogs will be looking to make it to state for the second season in a row.
