The Minco Lady Bulldogs took care of business in district play.
Competing in a district of four teams, Minco had to play six district games throughout the season. The Lady Bulldogs worked their way to a title in District 2A-6.
The Lady Bulldogs worked their way to that district title by putting together a perfect 6-0 record in a district with Dibble, Elmore City-Pernell and Wewoka.
The Lady Bulldogs already had the district title wrapped up before playing their last district game of the season at Dibble on Tuesday. Minco finished off district play with an 8-1 win over Dibble.
Minco earned four shutout victories in its six district games and only allowed multiple runs in one of the six games against its district foes. Elmore City-Pernell scored five runs in a Minco win, but Dibble’s one run Tuesday was the only other run put up against the Lady Bulldogs during the district schedule.
In total, the Lady Bulldogs only allowed six runs in their six district games. The Lady Bulldogs scored 53 runs against their district foes.
Minco no longer needs to worry about the district standings. The Lady Bulldogs get to host a regional tournament.
