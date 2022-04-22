The Minco Lady Bulldogs dominated their district tournament.
Minco had the opportunity to host a district tournament this week, and the Lady Bulldogs took advantage of that opportunity by dominating their opponents. Class 3A No. 14 Minco hosted Merritt and Sayre and dominated those opponents, going 3-0 to advance to a regional tournament.
Minco scored plenty of runs in a sport that can be high scoring, but the other two teams struggled to score against the Lady Bulldogs during the district tournament. In fact, Minco's opponents only combined to score one run in the three games.
The Lady Bulldogs passed 20 runs in one game and outscored their opponents 44-1 en route to the title. Minco's three victories all came in games that ended early.
Minco opened its run with an 11-1 win over the Merritt Oilerettes.
The Lady Bulldogs ended up beating Sayre twice to advance to a regional tournament. They picked up wins of 23-0 and 10-0 to capture the district title.
Cyril
Class 2A No. 8 Cyril is heading back to a regional tournament.
The Lady Pirates went 3-0 in their tournament to advance to a regional tournament. The Lady Pirates defeated Earlsboro once and Strother twice to advance.
