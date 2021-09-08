EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The Minco softball team has not lost a district game this season.
A pair of teams without a District 3A-1 loss met in Minco on Tuesday, and Minco came out on top. The Lady Bulldogs faced an early 1-0 deficit but ended up with a 6-3 win over the Hobart Lady Bearcats.
Minco and Hobart both entered the first of two district meetings 9-0 in district play, and the Lady Bulldogs can now say they are the only unbeaten team in the district.
Hobart came out and grabbed a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. The Lady Bearcats held that advantage until Minco rallied in the bottom half of the third inning.
The Lady Bulldogs scored their first three runs in the third inning, and every one of those runs came with two outs. Dallas Brothers started the rally with a single, and Tara Hoehner got on base as well to set up Piper Journeycake.
Journeycake's two RBIs in the game came when she recorded a two-run double to put the Lady Bulldogs in the lead for good. Layne Reh followed Journeycake and recorded a run-scoring hit to complete the scoring in the inning, giving the Lady Bulldogs a 3-1 lead.
Hobart scored a run in the fourth inning, but Minco also scored a run in the fourth inning. Minco's Emily Mock got on base and made her way home in the inning to make the score 4-2.
Brothers and Hoehner recorded back-to-back singles in the fifth inning. Brothers and Taylen Redinger each had two hits for Minco.
Reh got down a bunt, and two runs scored after the pitcher could not field it. Hobart added one run in the seventh inning.
Reh got the win in the circle, striking out three batters during her time as the pitcher. Hoehner came on in relief and also struck out three batters.
Along with being 10-0 in 3A-1, Minco is also 22-3 on the season.
