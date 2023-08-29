MINCO — The Minco Lady Bulldogs defeated an area team in district play.
The Minco and Dibble softball teams both got placed in District 2A-6 for at least the next two seasons, and the two teams had the first of two district meetings this season. Minco scored a pair of runs early, and that would have been enough in Minco on Monday.
The Lady Bulldogs added two more late runs and walked away with a 4-0 victory over the Lady Demons.
After Minco pitcher Sabre Henderson and the defense breezed through the top half of the first inning, the offense took charge in the bottom half of the first inning. Henderson and Paisley Journeycake helped the offense by recording singles in the inning.
Briley Keeble stepped up to the plate for Minco with two outs in the inning, and just getting the ball in play turned out to be enough.
A Dibble error helped Minco take the lead in the game, and the Lady Bulldogs held a 2-0 lead until the bottom half of the sixth inning. Brylee Daniel recorded a run-scoring hit for Minco in the inning, and she scored later in the inning to make the score 4-0.
Back in the circle for Minco, Henderson shut down Dibble through the first three innings, retiring the entire lineup in order the first time through. Henderson and the Minco defense then made the needed plays when Dibble did threaten to score in the game.
Dibble’s best opportunity to score came in the fourth inning after back-to-back singles with no outs. However, Minco was able to keep Dibble scoreless.
Dibble put at least one runner on base in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, but Henderson and Minco’s defense remained stout.
Minco is currently 2-0 in the district. Dibble is 0-2.
