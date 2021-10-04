EDITOR'S NOTE: There will be a separate story on Amber-Pocasset softball advancing to state.
The Minco Lady Bulldogs are heading back to state.
Minco softball competed in a regional tournament last week and finished the tournament with a 9-5 win over Healdton on Saturday, advancing to the Class 2A state tournament with the win. The Lady Bulldogs had the opportunity to host a regional tournament after winning their district, but they had to play their regional games in Piedmont.
Minco went 3-0 in the tournament and outscored its opponents 41-8 in those three games. They defeated Healdton (13-3) and Hinton (19-0) in Friday's games before the win on Saturday.
During Saturday's game, the Lady Bulldogs broke through in the bottom half of the third inning and took a 5-0 lead. Minco scored all five of those runs with two outs.
Hannah Fitzgerald started Minco's rally by hitting a single. Jacy Little got the ball in play, and Minco took a 1-0 lead in the inning.
Dallas Brothers recorded a base hit with Minco leading 2-0, and the Lady Bulldogs went up 3-0 on the play. Layne Reh got the start in the circle and stepped up at the plate, hitting an RBI triple in the third inning to make the score 4-0.
Reh had two RBIs in the victory. She also struck out five Healdton batters in four innings of work in the circle.
Minco added one more run in the third inning, and Healdton scored its first run in the fourth inning. Healdton added another run in the fifth inning, but Minco got two more runs on the board in the fifth inning.
With Minco leading 6-2 in the fifth inning after Brothers got another ball in play, Reh hit a sacrifice fly that brought in a seventh run for the team.
Minco got an inside-the-park home run from Fitzgerald in the sixth inning that drove in two runs and made the score 9-3. Healdton scored two runs in the seventh inning, but Minco held Healdton to those two runs and clinched a state spot.
By winning the regional title, Minco clinched its first state spot in the fall since 2017.
Cyril
The Cyril Lady Pirates clinched another state spot last week, extending their run of continuous seasons with a state appearance in the fall.
The Lady Pirates are ranked ninth in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Associations' Class A poll, and they got out of a regional that featured eighth-ranked Stuart, 13th-ranked Wister and Strother.
Cyril went 3-0 in the tournament, beating Wister twice and Stuart once in their run to the regional title.
