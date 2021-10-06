State softball begins this week.
Oklahoma softball teams across four classes will compete in Oklahoma City this week. State softball will feature three area teams across two different classes, and those teams begin play Thursday.
Amber-Pocasset and Minco advanced to the Class 2A state tournament, and Cyril advanced to the Class A state tournament this season.
Am-Po vs. Pocola
State has become a familiar spot for the Am-Po softball program.
The Lady Panthers have now advanced to state five seasons in a row. Am-Po's run of state appearances includes a Class A state title in 2018.
Am-Po went 11-1 in District 2A-3 this season, winning the district title before sweeping its regional games. Am-Po defeated Cashion, Walters and Dibble during the regional tournament.
Pocola is in the Class 2A state tournament after moving down from Class 3A. Pocola advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals last season.
Pocola went 13-1 in District 2A-6, winning that district title before an unbeaten regional run. Pocola got past Ketchum, Oklahoma Union and Wilburton during that regional.
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association scheduled Am-Po and Pocola for a 1:30 p.m. start.
Minco vs. Morrison
The Minco Lady Bulldogs have a spot at state for the first time since 2017.
The Lady Bulldogs went 14-0 in District 2A-1 during the regular season to win that district. Minco defeated Healdton twice and Hinton once during the regional tournament.
Morrison moved up to Class 2A this year from Class A. Morrison has now advanced to state three seasons in a row, and the program won the Class A state title in 2019.
Morrison went 14-0 in District 2A-2 to win that district. Morrison beat Boone-Apache twice and Hobart once in the regional tournament.
The two teams competed during the regular season, and they battled in a close game. Morrison came away with a 5-4 victory.
The OSSAA scheduled Minco and Morrison for a 6:30 p.m. start.
Cyril vs. Ripley
The Cyril Lady Pirates have advanced to state in the fall several seasons in a row, extending their streak this season. Cyril moved up from Class B.
Cyril is the ninth-ranked team in the OSSAA's Class A rankings. The Lady Pirates defeated 13th-ranked Wister twice and eighth-ranked Stuart once to advance to state.
Ripley is the top-ranked team in the OSSAA's Class A rankings and is the defending state champion in Class A. Ripley has also strung together state appearances in the fall.
Ripley beat Woodland once and Hominy twice to advance to state.
The OSSAA scheduled Cyril and Ripley for a 4 p.m. start.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.