OKLAHOMA CITY — One swing of the bat helped turn things around for the Tuttle softball team.
Competing in a Class 4A state semifinal game at USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, the Tuttle Lady Tigers needed two runs in the top of the seventh inning to keep the game going. Rylan Dooner's two-run home run tied the game and helped propel Tuttle to a 9-5 win over the Tecumseh Lady Savages.
Tuttle ended up tripling the two runs it needed to tie the game, scoring six of its nine runs in the seventh inning.
Later in the inning, Kya Watson got the ball in play and allowed Tuttle to take a 6-5 lead. A series of defensive miscues allowed Tuttle to go up 7-5. With Tuttle leading 8-5, Lexie Sirman recorded an RBI triple to complete the scoring in the game.
The Lady Tigers took an early 3-0 lead in the second inning. Following a Kinlee Riley double, Hannah Morales got the scoring started with an RBI double. Riley and Morales both had 3-for-4 days at the plate.
Watson followed Morales with a run-scoring hit.
With Tuttle leading 2-0, Shelby McAfee got the ball in play and helped add another run to the scoreboard.
Tecumseh scored the game's next five runs before Tuttle was able to take the lead for good.
Tuttle will battle Lone Grove at noon Saturday for the Class 4A title. Tuttle is looking for its 11th state championship.
