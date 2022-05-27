The Drovers used a late push on offense to pick up a win.
After having its first NAIA Softball World Series game pushed from Thursday to Friday, No. 5 University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma got to face No. 4 Oregon Institute of Technology on Friday. The Drovers got a late offensive surge and used that surge to come away with a 3-0 victory in Columbus, Georgia.
The game turned out to be a battle of the defenses for the most part, and the offenses were looking to find ways to score. The offense that finally broke through belonged to Science & Arts, and the offense broke through in the top half of the seventh inning.
Darci Chester, Savannah Ashford and Sophie Williams got on base for the Drovers in the seventh inning, and they had the bases loaded with just one out in the inning. Shyla Clouse walked to bring in the game's first run.
And that first run would have been enough, but the Drovers continued scoring. After Science & Arts added a second run to the scoreboard, Suni Meely drove in the final run of the game to give the Drovers their 3-0 advantage.
And that was plenty of room for pitcher Emily Cerny and her defense. Cerny struck out two of the three batters in the seventh inning and ended the game with her 11th strikeout of the game.
Ashford and Macenzie Ruth tallied Science & Arts' two hits in the victory.
The win moved the Drovers to 51-8 on the season.
