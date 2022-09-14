Chickasha softball went deep.
The Lady Chicks used the long ball to rally from a deficit to Newcastle in a District 4A-4 matchup, less than an full week after Chickasha rallied to pick up a 5-4 win in the teams' first meeting. Chickasha hit six home runs during its 10-5 win over Newcastle in Chickasha on Tuesday, and four of those came in a six-run sixth inning.
“I honestly don’t know if I’ve ever heard of another game having four home runs in one inning." Head coach Lauren Whatley said Wednesday. “I’ve also seen two home runs back to back but never three.
“But last night's performance from all the girls shows you that working hard pays off. They hit for hours on end each week, and it shows.”
Nine of Chickasha's 10 runs came from the long ball, led by three home runs and four RBIs from Allyson Arthur in a 4-for-4 performance at the plate. Chickasha also got home runs from Alli Bordwine, Leighanne Eaton and Chloe Johnson.
The Lady Chicks trailed 5-1 entering the bottom of the fifth inning and scored nine unanswered runs over the final two innings to complete a dramatic district sweep of the Lady Racers. Arthur's second home run of the game was a two-run home run that made the score 5-3, and Rylie Weber made the score 5-4 with an RBI single in the same inning.
But the big inning was the sixth, and Chickasha's final four home runs resulted in the final six runs of the game. The Lady Chicks even hit back-to-back-to-back home runs in the inning.
Whatley was amazed by what she saw.
“I was in awe of the performance the girls were having at the plate,” Whatley said. “We waited a little long to get going, but it was like fireworks in the sixth inning.
“Starting the bottom of the sixth, it was just meant to be.”
Bordwine recently made her way back to action from an injury, and she stepped up against the Lady Racers. Aubrey Hicks got on base to lead off the offense in the inning, and Bordwine delivered the two-run blast that put Chickasha ahead for good.
Bordwine had multiple hits in the game.
“She has been slowly getting back in the flow of playing softball,” Whatley said. “I'm sure her nerves are at an all-time high, being back in the game after a short recovery time, but she wants to play.
“Last night was proof that she is all in.”
Like the other home-run hitters, Bordwine was able to cross home plate surrounded by her celebrating teammates. And the home runs continued.
Arthur's third home run came after Bordwine, and Eaton hit a home run after Arthur to make the score 8-5. A few batters later, Johnson stepped up and hit a two-run blast to complete the scoring.
According to Whatley, Johnson hit her first varsity home run.
Chickasha had to rally from four runs down, exactly like it did in the teams' previous meeting.
Newcastle took a 3-0 lead to the bottom of the third inning. Arthur's first home run made the score 3-1 before Newcastle scored its final two runs in the fourth inning.
Allison Couch picked up another pitching win for the Lady Chicks.
The win was Chickasha's seventh in a row and moved the Lady Chicks to 15-5 on the season. At 9-1 in district play, Chickasha remains in prime district position.
Blanchard is 10-1 in district play and is the only other team in the district with one district loss. Nobody else in the district has less than three losses.
