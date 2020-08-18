The Chickasha Lady Chicks were able to bounce back from their first loss of the season.
After the Lady Chicks lost to Duncan on the road Thursday, they returned to action Monday for a District 4A-2 doubleheader with Madill in Chickasha. The two teams were originally going to play their two games in Madill. Chickasha picked up a doubleheader sweep, winning 6-0 before a 16-2 run-rule victory.
The Lady Chicks moved to 4-1 on the season and 3-0 in district play. Sophomore pitcher M’Kailei Myers earned the win in both games.
Game 1
While starting in the circle, Myers helped her own cause on offense and got Chickasha on the board in the bottom of the first inning. She recorded a base hit to give the Lady Chicks a 1-0 lead.
Chickasha held a 4-0 lead heading to the bottom of the fifth inning. The Lady Chicks got run-scoring hits from Leighanne Eaton and Rylie Weber to complete the scoring in the game.
Myers went all seven innings in the circle, only allowing three hits in the victory. Pairess Claphan made a tough grab in the fifth inning to rob Madill of another hit.
Myers also struck out three Madill batters.
Game 2
After not scoring more than two runs in an inning during the first game, the Lady Chicks put eight runs on the board as the away team in the third inning of their 16-2 win.
Allyson Arthur got the scoring started with an RBI triple. She hit a two-run double later in the inning that gave Chickasha an 8-0 lead over Madill.
Chickasha went up 2-0 in the inning after Eaton got the ball in play following Arthur’s hit. A base hit from Weber, sacrifice fly from Chloee Steelman and base hit from Lexi Albright gave Chickasha a 6-0 lead prior to Arthur making the score 8-0.
Madill did get two runs back in the bottom of the third inning, but Chickasha was able to add to its lead with three runs in the fourth inning and five runs in the fifth inning.
Albright led the way for Chickasha, recording three hits and five RBIs. Arthur had two hits and three RBIs.
