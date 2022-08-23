The Lady Chicks hung around and rallied.
The Chickasha softball team fell behind 1-0 in their District 4A-4 game against the Blanchard Lady Lions in Chickasha on Monday. Blanchard took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the second inning but did not score again, and the Lady Chicks took advantage.
Chickasha threatened to score in the third inning, but it had to wait until the fifth inning to score. Chickasha scored two runs in the fifth inning and came away with a 2-1 victory over its opponent.
The Lady Chicks got the timely hits that powered them to a victory. That is something the team has talked about, and the timely run-scoring hits came from Chloe Johnson and Leighanne Eaton.
“We’ve been talking a lot about how timely hits are going to be critical this year and that we can’t just rely on Leighanne [Eaton] and Allyson [Arthur] to always come through,” head coach Lauren Whatley said Tuesday. “We have to have a team effort on offense. Well, last night we did.”
Those timely hits got started by a Pairess Claphan single to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning, and Bayle Bingham moved her to scoring position.
And another timely hit came from Chickasha's No. 9 spot.
Johnson stepped up to the plate with one out in the fifth inning, and she came through for the Lady Chicks. Johnson delivered an RBI single to tie the game at one, and Chickasha's rally continued.
M'Kailei Myers also got on base for Chickasha, paving the way for Eaton with one out. Eaton sent a ball to the fence in left field, giving Chickasha the lead with an RBI double.
And that run ended up being enough for the Lady Chicks.
Allison Couch delivered a needed performance in the circle for the Lady Chicks, going all seven innings in the circle. After Blanchard recorded back-to-back doubles to score a run in the second inning, only four Lady Lion batters got on base the rest of the game.
Couch held the Lady Lions to that one run and struck out seven batters without walking a batter in the win. Whatley was thrilled with Couch's performance.
“Allison Couch did her job in the circle, and she did it well last night. … She pitched one of her best games of the season last night,” Whatley said Tuesday.
The Lady Chicks improved to 7-4 on the season and 3-1 in district play ahead of a district game at Elgin on Tuesday.
