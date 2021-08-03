The Chickasha softball team is preparing for the 2021 season.
Chickasha head coach Lauren Whatley is entering her second season as the team's head coach after spending time as an assistant coach for the Lady Chicks. She is excited about the team after what has been a strong summer for the entire softball program.
Whatley said that 20 to 25 girls from sixth grade through 12th grade showed up for the Summer Pride program on a regular basis, and a summer league in Hinton also helped the Lady Chicks during the summer.
“We joined a summer league at Hinton, and several of my young players got to play," Whatley said about the summer league.
“The future of Chickasha softball looks really good.”
The softball team is entering the 2021 campaign with an energy that could help the Lady Chicks have success during the season. That positive energy showed during a Midnight Madness event that celebrated the first official day of practice for the upcoming season.
“The energy is great,” Whatley said. “The girls are really working hard and are excited for the season to start.
“They know the legacy they could leave behind, and they want nothing less than a state championship at the end of the year.”
With the arrival of August, Whatley also gets to see her whole arsenal of players after travel ball took place throughout the summer. She called her team a “dream come true.”
“It’s a very coachable group of girls who work hard and have goals they want to accomplish,” she said. “So it makes coaching fun and exciting.”
With the energy surrounding the program and a team with plenty of experience, Chickasha has high expectations for the 2021 season. Several players are back from a 2019 team that won a pair of games in a Class 4A regional tournament.
“The potential of this team is championship level,” Whatley said. “Like I said earlier, this group of girls has high expectations, and they want nothing less than a state championship at the end of the year.”
Chickasha put multiple preseason scrimmages on the schedule and has scheduled an alumni game for Saturday before the start of the season.
Chickasha's season opener will take place at Cyril on Aug. 9. The team's first home game will be a District 4A-4 opener against Kingfisher and will take place Aug. 10.
