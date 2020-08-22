The Chickasha softball team finished playing in Perry High School’s tournament Saturday.
After splitting two games Thursday and Friday, the Lady Chicks went 2-0 Saturday to finish the tournament with four wins in six games. The Lady Chicks now have an 8-4 record on the season.
Chickasha completed pool play Saturday with a win over Woodward and then faced a team from the other pool in the tournament. Chickasha completed the sweep with a win over Mounds.
Chickasha also captured wins over Blackwell and Ponca City, suffering losses to Edmond Memorial and Perry.
Chickasha has scheduled its next game for Monday. The Lady Chicks will play a district 4A-2 game at Lone Grove.
Editor's note: This story will be online only.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.