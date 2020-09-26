The Chickasha softball team added a couple more wins to the win column.
The Chickasha Lady Chicks hosted a tournament Friday and Saturday and played four games during the two days. One of Chickasha’s four games was a district game against Blanchard. The Lady Chicks also played Norman North, Lawton Eisenhower and Enid.
Chickasha suffered a 14-13 loss to Blanchard and an 11-5 loss to Norman North on Friday. But the Lady Chicks bounced back Saturday and ended their losing streak of six games, picking up the two wins.
Chickasha scored double-digit runs in the two victories and outscored those two opponents by a combined score of 22-5. The Lady Chicks started the day with a 10-5 win over Eisenhower and defeated Enid 12-0 in their final game.
Chickasha was able to snap its losing streak and get back above .500 this season.
