BLANCHARD – Two area softball teams met in a district matchup Tuesday.
The Chickasha Lady Chicks traveled to Bridge Creek High School to face the Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats for their second game of the season. Bridge Creek was playing its first game of the season. In the end, Chickasha moved to 2-0 on the season and 1-0 in District 4A-2 with a 5-3 victory over the Lady Bobcats.
Bridge Creek fell to 0-1 on the season and 0-1 in the district.
Chickasha got off to a quick start in the game, scoring three of its five runs in the top of the first inning.
After three hits and four RBIs against Cyril on Monday, sophomore Leighanne Eaton picked up where she left off. Her RBI single with two outs in the first inning gave the Lady Chicks an early 1-0 lead. With Chickasha leading 2-0 after the help of a Bridge Creek error, M’Kailei Myers recorded a run-scoring hit to give her team a 3-0 lead.
Bridge Creek was able to get one run back in the second inning, but Eaton delivered another run-scoring hit in the third inning to put Chickasha up 4-1. Allyson Arthur’s sacrifice fly in the fifth inning gave the Lady Chicks a 5-1 lead.
A base hit in the bottom of the fifth inning got the Lady Bobcats within three runs. Lainey Morrow made the score 5-3 with an RBI single in the sixth inning. Morrow had a successful day at the plate for Bridge Creek, putting together a 3-for-3 performance with the one RBI.
Eaton put together a 2-for-3 performance at the plate with two RBIs. She has six RBIs through Chickasha’s first two games of the season. Lexi Albright safely crossed home plate two times in the win.
Myers earned her second win in the circle, going all seven innings to get the victory.
Chickasha has a road game with Duncan scheduled for Thursday. Bridge Creek has a home game with Little Axe scheduled for Thursday.
