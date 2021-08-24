EDITOR'S NOTE: This story might be online only.
The Chickasha softball team picked up a pair of district victories.
The Lady Chicks took on the Blanchard Lady Lions in Chickasha on Monday and battled the Elgin Lady Owls in Chickasha on Tuesday. Chickasha won the two games, getting to 10-2 on the season and 5-0 in District 4A-4.
The Lady Chicks trailed Blanchard by three runs two different times before winning 8-5. The Lady Chicks took down Elgin by 15 runs in a 17-2 run-rule victory.
The Lady Lions jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Monday's game, scoring three runs in the top half of the first inning. But Chickasha answered with one run in the bottom half of the inning.
Alli Bordwine got on base to lead off the Lady Chicks. With one out, Allyson Arthur delivered a run-scoring hit to get the Lady Chicks on the board.
Leighanne Eaton's solo home run got Chickasha within one run in the bottom half of the third inning. But Blanchard's Meg Smith hit a two-run blast in the fourth inning to put Blanchard ahead by three runs again.
But the Lady Chicks were not done and outscored Blanchard 6-0 to win by three. Chickasha got four runs in the fourth inning with a two-run single from Eaton, an RBI single from Aubrey Hicks and an RBI single from Allison Couch.
Chickasha added two more runs in the fifth inning. One run scored after Eaton got the ball in play, and Hicks got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to finish the scoring.
Couch earned the win in the circle.
Chickasha fell behind by two runs and went to the bottom of the first inning facing a 2-0 deficit against Elgin in Tuesday's game.
But the Lady Chicks had a big answer.
Chickasha responded to Elgin's offensive outburst with an outburst of its own. The Lady Chicks scored 11 runs in the bottom half of the first inning before scoring three runs in the second inning and three runs in the third inning.
Rylie Weber was one of many sparks for the Chickasha offense. She had two hits, a walk and four RBIs in the victory. She drove in two runs with a base hit in the second inning and two more runs with a base hit in the third inning.
Arthur had two hits and three RBIs in the win. Her two hits and three RBIs came in the first inning.
Eaton added another home run to her total with a two-run blast in the win.
Couch earned another victory in the circle.
