The Lady Chicks jumped out to a lead.
The Chickasha softball team looked to complete a District 4A-4 sweep over the Bethany Lady Bronchos in Chickasha on Monday. The Lady Chicks managed to do that, scoring the game's first nine runs before grabbing a 12-4 victory over the Lady Bronchos.
The Lady Chicks jumped out to an early 3-0 lead over the Lady Bronchos, scoring three runs in the bottom half of the first inning.
Allyson Arthur led off Chickasha's offense with a base hit, and she eventually crossed home plate as the game's first run. Rylie Weber stepped up after a Pairess Claphan base hit, recording an RBI triple before Aubrey Hicks drove in the third and final run of the inning.
The Lady Chicks then blew the game open in the third inning by scoring five runs to take a commanding 8-0 lead over their opponent.
Bethany had trouble with M'Kailei Myers throughout the game. She drove in three runs and had a 3-for-3 game at the plate.
After Claphan and Hicks got on base earlier in the inning, Myers hit a two-run base hit to put the Lady Chicks up 5-0. Myers also recorded a run-scoring hit in the fifth inning to make the score 9-0.
Back in the third inning, Chloe Johnson and Alli Bordwine both reached base after Myers, helping set up the top of the lineup. Arthur, Leighanne Eaton and Claphan each brought in one run to make the score 8-0.
Bethany attempted to rally and scored four runs in the sixth inning before Chickasha answered with three more runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Eaton recorded two of her three RBIs by hitting a two-run double, and Weber delivered an RBI single in the inning. Allison Couch earned the win in the circle by pitching four scoreless innings.
The win was Chickasha's sixth in a row. The win got the Lady Chicks to 14-5 on the season and got them to 8-1 in district play.
