NORMAN — Everyone in attendance at Marita Hynes Field was on their feet as Shannon Saile delivered the pitch to Baylee Klingler with two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Klingler drove the ball into right field, redshirt senior Nicole Mendes tracked it back and made a leaping catch, ending the game and sending Oklahoma to its fifth-straight Women’s College World Series.
The packed crowd erupted and the celebration ensued.
“That play was just the right way to end this game,” Sooner coach Patty Gasso said.
The rest of the No. 1-seeded Sooners rushed to right field to celebrate their 9-1 run-rule victory over No. 16 Washington and their super regional sweep of the Huskies.
The players ran straight to the section of the outfield wall that listed the years of the program’s previous WCWS appearances, took down that section of the barrier and carried it above their heads to home plate. An additional year will have to be added before it can be replaced.
Earlier, Jocelyn Alo sent a home run to right-center field, almost directly over that section of wall.
After Washington ace Gabbie Plain reentered in the fourth inning, Alo drilled the first pitch she saw for a two-run home run that continued to build OU’s lead.
It was the 30th home run of the season for Alo, who leads the nation.
Alo and Plain are two of the three finalists for the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year award, along with UCLA’s Rachel Garcia. Against Plain, Alo went 4-for-5 with two walks and two home runs, one in each super regional victory.
“She was focused, very focused,” Gasso said of Alo. “I think that she had something to prove … Although I don’t think she’s big on awards and things like that, I think she wanted to prove that she is a pretty dang good hitter against any pitcher, any time.”
OU (50-2) scored at least a run in each inning Saturday against Washington (45-14), and Alo wasn’t the only Sooner to hit the ball over the fence. Kinzie Hansen hit a solo shot in the same inning, and Jana Johns blasted a two-run home run in the third.
It was a single from Alo in the top of the fifth that brought in the Sooners’ ninth run of the game, putting them eight runs in front and therefore three outs away from a five-inning victory and the team’s 34th run-rule win of the season.
“We came out here and we did our thing,” Alo said. “There’s nothing more to it. We’re that good.”
Saile pitched all five innings.
She gave up four hits and one run, issuing one walk and striking out five. Saile’s performance followed a dominant outing by Nicole May in Friday’s opener.
Alo led the way for OU.
As the designated player, Alo was focused on her appearances at the plate. She claimed not to be trying to prove anything with her swing.
“I just wanted to play for my team and just make it back to Exit 132A,” she said.
