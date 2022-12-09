The Jackson sisters are heading to the next level.
Ninnekah seniors Sydney and Savannah Jackson have grown up playing softball. And after signing national letters of intent, the two sisters will be continuing their softball careers in college.
The two sisters will also get to continue playing together when they go off to college to play the sport they love. They will be playing softball at Hesston College in Hesston, Kansas.
Signing to play
Both of the sisters were excited to make the extension of their softball careers official. It did not always seem like the day would come, but their hard work resulted in an opportunity that not everyone gets to experience.
“It feels almost unbelievable because I never thought I would be where I am now,” Savannah said. “I think that most girls won’t get this opportunity, so it means the world to me that I get to experience this.”
For Sydney, getting the opportunity to sign an NLI was a wild experience. She could not believe the day came either, and it was a moment she will always remember.
Having her hard work pay off is a special feeling.
“This experience feels so surreal. I have always had this dream of playing college softball, and it's so crazy to think that my dream is coming true,” Sydney said. “It means so much to me because I have worked so hard to get where I am, and I feel like my hard work is finally paying off.”
Loving the sport
The Jacksons both stated that they have been playing softball since they were 3 years old. Over that time, they have developed a true passion for the sport.
The sport has taken them to different parts of the country and has led to memories they will always remember. Savannah will always remember the friends she has made along the way.
“I love how many friendships that I have made over the years and all the memories I have made,” she said.
Sydney also mentioned the friends she has made and also expanded on that thought.
“I have met so many people over the years, and I have so many amazing friendships that were created because of softball,” she said. “I have had many great opportunities to play all over the country against some of the top competition in the nation, and I am very thankful for that.”
Choosing Hesston
Choosing a college can be a tough decision, but there was something special that stood out for the Jackson sisters.
Both Savannah and Sydney stated that the college made them feel like they were at home, and it was that special feeling that let them know where they needed to be for the next stage of their lives.
“I truly felt like Hesston was my home as soon as I stepped on campus,” Sydney said. “I feel like my college coach wants what is best for all of her athletes, and that was a major factor in my decision.”
Savannah added her thoughts and said getting to meet everybody was a great time.
“I really loved the coach there, and meeting all my new teammates was a great experience,” she said.
Leaving Ninnekah
As the sisters begin their final stretch at Ninnekah, they will look back at what they were able to accomplish, including winning multiple district titles during their Ninnekah careers.
They are proud of the positivity that Ninnekah softball was able to bring.
“I would describe my experience at Ninnekah as amazing because, even through all the adversity we faced, we chose to stay at Ninnekah and make something positive out of our time here. I honestly wouldn't have it any other way,” Savannah said.
Sydney said she would not trade the experience she had for anything else.
“I had the best two seasons of my high school career here at Ninnekah, and I would not trade it [the experience] for the world,” she said. “We won a district title both of my years here and brought positive headlines to Ninnekah when we needed it the most.
“I love my coaches and my teammates, and their support for me is greatly appreciated.”
