A former Chickasha standout reached a milestone for the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma.
Science & Arts senior Jaclyn Gray stepped up big for the Drovers during her senior season, and the numbers and honors show just how vital she was as a Drover. And Gray now finds herself in the record book.
Jaclyn Gray finished second in the entire country in RBIs, finishing the season with 79 for the Drovers. Gray recorded her 79th RBI during the NAIA Softball World Series, breaking a previous milestone in the process.
According to the school, Gray’s 79th RBI broke the single-season record of 78 RBIs that Chloe Clifton set in the team’s 2018 championship run. The record-breaking RBI came on an RBI double in what turned out to be Science & Arts' final game of the season.
The milestone is one of many accomplishments for Gray and goes along with a growing list of recognition from different outlets.
Within the Sooner Athletic Conference, Gray earned first-team All-SAC recognition and became the SAC Player of the Year for the Drovers. Gray has also picked up NFCA All-Region recognition in Region IV.
Gray earned first-team Region IV recognition.
Offensively, Gray was a catalyst within the Science & Arts lineup. She led the Drovers in several offensive categories that included RBIs, batting average (.413) and home runs (11). Those are just a few of the categories Gray led the team in.
But Gray also proved to be a rock behind the plate for the Drovers and a pitching staff that included a sophomore and three freshmen pitching a majority of the innings in 2023.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.