A former Tuttle softball player stood out in Georgia and earned recognition.
Former Tuttle standout Shelbey Cornelson completed another softball season with Oklahoma City University by helping the Stars win a national title. In the circle, Cornelson led the Stars to a 4-0 record in the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Georgia.
Cornelson pitched all 28 innings for the Stars and only allowed one run in those 28 innings, throwing three shutouts in the four victories. After the final game, Cornelson got named the MVP of the NAIA Softball World Series.
Cornelson struck out 10 batters to go along with the one earned run in 28 innings. She held an ERA of .25 during the entire World Series, and two of her three shutouts came in victories over University of Mobile.
OCU competed as the second seed in the tournament and the second-ranked team in the NAIA. The Stars finished off their run against the Mobile — seeded first and ranked first — on Wednesday, and Cornelson ended the tournament with with one of her three shutout performances.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.