A familiar face is helping lead the ninth-ranked University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team.
Chickasha softball has had its fair share of players step up at the next level, and Jaclyn Gray has been doing the same thing. The former Chickasha standout has made her name known in the softball world and has proven to be a vital veteran on an extremely young team, and she is currently standing out as one of the few seniors on the roster.
Those around Chickasha softball are probably not surprised about what Gray is doing for the Drovers, leading the team in several statistical categories this season. She has also proven to be an effective catcher and has provided plenty of experience behind the plate for a young pitching staff.
In a team with a good amount of freshmen and sophomores, veteran presence is crucial. And Gray has provided that in the lineup and behind the plate for Drovers as one of four seniors on the roster.
Behind the plate, Gray has provided a veteran presence to a young staff. It is a staff in which a sophomore and three freshman have pitched all but 1.1 innings this season.
And Gray has also shined at the plate for the Drovers this season and has taken charge in the lineup. If there is an offensive category, she either leads the team or is close to the top.
As of Thursday, Gray leads the team in categories like at-bats, hits and doubles. She is tied for the team lead in triples, but those are not the only categories Gray leads the team in.
Her 10 home runs are the most on the team, and her 71 RBIs actually lead the entire NAIA this season. Her .432 batting average is the highest on the team, and she leads the team in on-base percentage and slugging percentage.
Gray’s play has resulted in being named the Sooner Athletic Conference Player of the Week twice this season.
Science & Arts is supposed to finish the regular season this week, pending what happens with the weather. The Drovers will then enter the conference tournament.
