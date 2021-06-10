Former softball standouts from the area can call themselves national champions.
The top-seeded Oklahoma softball team completed the Women's College World Series at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City on Thursday and defeated 10th-seeded Florida State 5-1 in the final game of the championship series. The Sooners won the program's fifth national title, and the roster featured three players from the area.
Former Chickasha standout Lynnsie Elam held a spot on the team. Former Tuttle standouts Macy McAdoo and Kinsey Koeltzow also had spots on the roster.
The three players can add a national title with OU to a list that also includes multiple state championships at their respective schools.
Elam won back-to-back state titles with Chickasha in 2014 and 2015. She had the game-winning hit in 2014's Class 5A state title game and had the game-winning hit in 2015's Class 4A state title game.
Elam also earned All-State recognition as a senior in 2016.
McAdoo and Koeltzow helped the Tuttle Lady Tigers win three Class 4A state titles in a row from 2016 to 2018, and both players earned All-State recognition in 2018. McAdoo also got named Oklahoma's Gatorade Softball Player of the Year as a senior.
OU won the final two games of the championship series after a loss to FSU in the first game. The Sooners finished the season with a record of 56-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.