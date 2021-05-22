A former Chickasha standout provided a spark.
Lynnsie Elam came up big in the Oklahoma softball team's second game of the NCAA's Norman Regional on Saturday. Elam homered two times and had four RBIs in the team's 7-5 win over the Shockers of Wichita State.
Elam's first home run came in the bottom half of the second inning. The Sooners were trailing the Shockers until her solo shot off of the scoreboard tied the game at a run apiece.
Elam's second home run came in the fifth inning and provided three insurance runs for the Sooners.
The Sooners entered the fifth inning down 2-1 and held a 4-2 lead before Elam hit her second home run of the game. She blasted a three-run home run to give the Sooners a 7-2 lead over Wichita State.
Elam also stepped up in OU's 19-0 win over Morgan State on Friday. She had a double in that victory.
Kinsey Koeltzow — a former Tuttle standout — entered the game as a pinch runner and crossed home plate.
OU's win over Wichita State moved it to the regional final.
