A former Chickasha standout has made history at the professional level.
Chickasha grad Lynnsie Elam got the start in her first professional softball game of 2023 and made history in the Oklahoma City Spark’s first-ever softball game. Elam and the Spark compete in Women's Professional Fastpitch, also known as WPF.
Before entering a weather delay at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond on Wednesday, the Spark held a 4-1 lead over the Smash It Sports Vipers. And Elam contributed to that lead in a big way.
Not long after former University of Oklahoma teammate and star Jocelyn Alo drove in the first run in team history by hitting an RBI double, Elam also secured a first for the Spark in their extremely brief history.
With the Spark leading 1-0 in the bottom half of the first inning, Elam extended the team’s lead by hitting the first home run in Spark history. Her two-run shot gave the Spark a 3-0 lead in the game and was the first of back-to-back home runs.
Chickasha native Gerry Pinkston threw out the first pitch.
The game ended up getting postponed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.