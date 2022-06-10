Lynnsie Elam gets to go out on top.
Elam's University of Oklahoma playing career came to an end in Oklahoma City on Thursday, but it could not have ended any better. The Sooners defeated Texas 10-5 to capture the program's sixth national title and second in the last two seasons.
The national title was Elam's second with the Sooners after they got past Florida State University to capture the 2021 crown. The Sooners ended their 2022 title run with a 59-3 record.
Elam now has a combined four titles between high school and college. She also won back-to-back state titles during her time with Chickasha, and she delivered the game-winning hit in both of those state championship games.
During her tenure with Oklahoma, Elam became a multi-year captain for the Sooners.
In her final season, Elam hit a career-high 14 home runs for the Sooners, and that included a string of at-bats that ended in the long ball. Five of her 14 home runs came in a two-game stretch against the University of Iowa and the University of Kentucky.
Elam homered three times against Iowa and two times against Kentucky.
But Elam was also a force on defense for the Sooners throughout her career, especially behind the plate. According to the school, Elam became just the second player in program in history to record a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage in a season with more than 150 opportunities as a sophomore.
Macy McAdoo
But Elam was not the only former area player to win a national title with the Sooners.
Former Tuttle standout Macy McAdoo added a second national title to go with her state championships, and she is up to five titles between high school and college. McAdoo was a catalyst in a Tuttle program that won three state titles in a row.
