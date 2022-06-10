Graveside service for Debra Wallin will be held Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at Fairlawn Cemetery. Pastor Kent Hibbard will officiate. Debra was born the daughter of Bernard and Vada LaVerne Wallin in Chickasha, Oklahoma, on January 19, 1958. She died on May 26, 2022, at her home in…