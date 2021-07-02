EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the first story in a series about Lynnsie Elam.
What makes a good leader?
It is a simple question, but it is also a question that does not have just one simple answer because of the many different leadership styles. Lynnsie Elam has worked on developing her leadership style throughout her life, and she continues to learn about leadership to this day.
Elam — who won two state championships during her time with the Chickasha softball program — told The Express-Star that she has always tried to be a leader in some way. It was something that just came naturally to her when she was growing up.
“I feel like I've kind of always been some sort of natural leader,” Elam said.
Elam said that her leadership style includes leading by example, something she learned growing up. Elam wants to show her leadership by working hard on the softball field and off of it.
It is just how she is.
“My mom always taught me to lead by example,” Elam said. “She always taught me to lead wherever I am.
“One of my big things is trying to work harder than anybody else.”
But being a leader does have more aspects to it than just showing the proper work ethic. Elam also wants to be a person that other people can count on. She wants to be as relatable as possible to those who might come to her for some sort of leadership or advice.
“I just try to be somebody that people can come and talk to … (and) hopefully give advice to them,” Elam said.
But Elam is still learning how to be a leader as she goes on in life, and she credits past players in helping her learn how to lead as a younger player at Oklahoma. Head coach Patty Gasso has also played an important role in that development.
“I've also learned a lot from previous captains … learned a lot from coach Gasso,” Elam said.
And that leadership has earned her something that she is proud to have. Her leadership has earned respect.
Watching Elam play for the Sooners, one might have noticed an individual letter on her uniform. That letter is the mark of a captain, and it is an honor that has meant a lot to Elam.
“I do not take that lightly,” she said. “I take it very seriously, just knowing that they (members of OU's program) have that much respect for me.
“I do take a lot of pride in it.”
But Elam wants it known that being a captain does not make her the only leader on the team.
“It definitely doesn't mean that I'm the only leader,” she said. “Our team is full of leaders.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.