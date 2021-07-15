EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the final story in a series about Lynnsie Elam.
Lynnsie Elam has been on a journey.
From winning state softball titles at Chickasha to winning a national title in softball at Oklahoma, Elam has seen trials and tribulations but has constantly been trying to learn. She has also had plenty of people in her life to teach her.
“It's just been a continuance of learning, growing and seeing how we can get better,” Elam said.
During Elam’s first season at OU, she was on a roster with two senior catchers. Lea Wodach and Hannah Sparks were both on OU's roster during Elam's freshman campaign, and she had experience in front of her to learn from after the transition to OU.
For Elam’s sophomore season, Wodach moved to the coaching staff and continued to help Elam learn more about the position and other aspects. Elam described how grateful she is for that year with Wodach on the coaching staff.
“I cannot give thanks enough to her for helping me and continuing to teach me,” she said about Wodach.
Elam also mentioned other players and leaders on the team she was able to learn from. She also talked about what it has been like playing for OU head coach Patty Gasso and her impact.
“She is seriously awesome,” Elam said. “She truly cares about us more as a person than an athlete.
“She really does help us in so many ways that people don't even see.”
Through the trials and tribulations Elam has faced, dating back to her life before OU, Gasso has been there for her and played a huge role in her journey.
“My mom passed away in high school. She has been there for me for that.
“She's had a huge impact on my life.”
Chickasha
Elam graduated from Chickasha in 2017, and she remains proud of that fact. She said that over the years, the support from Chickasha has been outstanding.
She loves Chickasha.
“I've continued to have so much support from Chickasha,” Elam said. “The support from my town has been great.”
During June, Elam recently made a trip back to Chickasha and had the honor of being a part of Chickasha’s annual rodeo parade. She was the grand marshal of that event, and supporters lined up Chickasha Avenue to cheer on Elam and her accomplishments.
“I was super happy and honored they asked me to come back,” Elam said. “It was just awesome to get to see everybody.
“Chickasha’s awesome.”
Future of softball
No matter where her journey takes her, Elam will always want to be a part of the sports she loves in some fashion. She is excited about the sport's future.
Elam has had the opportunity to play in front of large crowds, and she knows that the sport is growing. Expansion to USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City helped more people watch the Women's College World Series in person.
“That was absolutely insane,” Elam said about playing in front of large crowds. “The people are watching.
“I think it's only going to grow more.”
As the sport of softball continues to grow, Elam will always want to be a part of the effort to help it continue its growth.
“I know that I will give back in any way I can to help the growth of the sport,” she said.
But Elam also wants to be a role model for younger players growing up and was excited to see them come out and watch the sport.
“It's fun to see little girls or high school girls — whatever age — be excited to watch. I hope that we can be in their dreams or help them see that it's going to be huge."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.