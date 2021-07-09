EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is the second in a series about Lynnsie Elam.
Former Chickasha standout Lynnsie Elam added another title to her list.
Elam helped the Chickasha softball program win the Class 5A state title in 2014 and Class 4A state title in 2015 before adding a national title with the Oklahoma softball team to her list earlier this year. The Sooners worked their way around a first-game loss to James Madison during the Women’s College World Series and eventually took two games against Florida State in the championship series to secure the title.
Elam talked about playing on a team surrounded by conversations about being one of the best teams in the history of the sport, if not the best. The experience is one she will remember for the rest of her life.
“It was awesome to be a part of,” Elam said. “This team will forever hold a special place in my memory, heart and mind because of the selflessness that everybody had.
“The dynamic we had was awesome.”
Elam also believes that the lack of selfishness on the team played a crucial role in the team’s success. The Sooners ended the season with a national title and a 56-4 record. They never lost back-to-back games.
With so much talent on OU’s roster, players could have reacted to different moves and their roles in a negative fashion. Instead, the opposite happened.
“I think that's a true testament to the athletes, competitors and people we are,” Elam said. “It would have been super easy for any of us to get discouraged.
“It truly was a selfless effort.”
The Sooners found themselves with their backs against the wall after losing their first WCWS game to a James Madison team that featured Odicci Alexander.
Following a 4-3 loss to JMU, OU had to take the long route to the title. Elam said that the Sooners never dwelled on the loss and believed they could make a run.
“We knew if there was a team at the World Series that could do it, it was us,” she said.
And OU did not look at the loss as a failure.
“We talk a lot about failure not existing,” Elam said. “If we learn from it, then it's not failure.”
The Sooners learned from the loss and rallied to win their next four games, beating Georgia and UCLA before beating JMU twice to advance to the championship series. But OU had to rally again after losing the first game of the series.
Elam said the team was still determined after the loss to FSU.
“We were just ready to fight,” she said about the team’s attitude following a loss to FSU.
Elam credited the team’s chaplain for helping the team stay in the needed state of mind to battle back after the losses.
“Our chaplain — Sarah Roberts — had a huge part in our mindsets,” she said.
The Sooners managed to beat FSU 6-2 and 5-1 in the final two games to win the title.
A 5-1 win in the third game of the series gave the Sooners the program’s fifth national title, and Elam said that a lot of things went through her mind after the final out. “Happiness” and “excitement” were two of the feelings that went through her mind.
“It's just a whirlwind of things,” Elam said. “You go play college sports … you've probably had at least one (dream), if not multiple dreams, of that exact dogpile that we got to have.
“It was awesome. It will be a moment I seriously never forget.”
