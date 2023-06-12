Women’s Professional Fastpitch is somewhat local.
According to the official website, WPF began play in 2022 with an exhibition season, and the league will feature talent in and from Oklahoma during the first official season in 2023. The Oklahoma City Spark will compete in the league, and the team features a former Chickasha standout on the roster.
Lynnsie Elam’s work ethic has led to a fair amount of success in softball. She earned the right to continue her softball career by signing with the Spark, and the team announced the signing earlier this year.
Elam brings professional experience and winning experience to the Spark from the rest of her playing days.
Elam helped the Lady Chicks win back-to-back state titles in 2014 and 2015, driving in the game-winning run in both of those games. She earned All-State recognition before heading to the University of Oklahoma.
Elam then saw success at Oklahoma and helped the team win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022 before Oklahoma won a another title in 2023. Elam finished her senior season in 2022 with a perfect fielding percentage for the Sooners.
Elam finished her Sooner playing career with a .300 batting average and a .993 fielding percentage. Elam’s leadership also proved to be a valuable asset for the Sooners, and she was the team captain for multiple seasons.
Following her career with the Sooners, Elam earned the opportunity to compete with her first professional softball team. Before signing to play professional softball for the second year in a row, Elam signed to play with the Florida Vibe.
The Spark announced that the team signed Elam to a contract in January. She said in a press release that she is excited about getting to play in Oklahoma and close to home.
“I cannot wait to represent Oklahoma in the WPF this season. I feel extremely thankful to play in front of my friends and family,” Elam said in the team's press release.
Team owner Tina Floyd said in the same press release that she was excited about being able to sign Elam after watching her play.
The Spark’s first game of the 2023 season is on Thursday, barring any changes.
