The Bridge Creek Lady Bobcats put their power on display during Tuesday's game.
Behind three home runs, the Lady Bobcats beat the Chickasha Lady Chicks 11-9 in a District 4A-2 matchup between area teams. Bridge Creek gained enough room with eight runs in the third inning and held off a late Chickasha rally at Elkouri Field in Chickasha.
Bridge Creek’s Kaylee Edwards homered twice for the Lady Bobcats, and Maylea Harrell homered once in the victory. With Bridge Creek leading 1-0, Harrell started the scoring in the third inning with a solo home run.
The Lady Bobcats led 6-0 when Edwards stepped up to the plate and delivered a three-run home run to finish the scoring in the inning.
Leighanne Eaton was a spark for Chickasha and delivered three of her four RBIs with one swing of the bat. Her three-run home run in the bottom of the third inning brought the Lady Chicks within six runs.
Bridge Creek held a 10-3 lead when Edwards led off the fifth inning with a solo home run. She finished with four RBIs in the victory.
The Lady Chicks found themselves down by eight runs with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Four run-scoring hits in a row brought the Lady Chicks within two runs of tying the game.
Alli Bordwine started the scoring stretch with an RBI single, and Allyson Arthur followed with a three-run double. Eaton and M’Kailei Myers also recorded run-scoring hits during the rally that Bridge Creek eventually ended.
Chickasha fell to 3-1 in district play with the loss. Bridge Creek moved to 2-1 in the district.
