NEWCASTLE — The Lady Chicks never gave up.
The Chickasha softball team trailed 4-0 after five innings of play in Newcastle on Wednesday, but that was not enough to hold off a Chickasha comeback. The Lady Chicks scored five runs in the final two innings and took the lead for good on a three-run home in the top half of the seventh inning.
One swing of the bat erased a 4-2 deficit in the seventh inning.
Leighanne Eaton had three RBIs in the win, and her only hit of the game turned out to be the game-winning hit. After Allison Couch and Allyson Arthur got on base ahead of her, Eaton made Newcastle pay by launching a three-run home run to make the score 5-4.
Eaton's home run added to her double-digit total.
Chickasha held Newcastle scoreless in the bottom half of the seventh inning, leading to a celebration on the field.
The Lady Chicks were running out of time before a rally in the sixth inning cut their deficit in half. Chickasha fell behind 1-0 in the second inning, and Newcastle extended its lead by scoring three runs in the fifth inning.
Chickasha's offense made slight inroads in the fifth inning before finally getting on the scoreboard in the sixth inning, scoring two runs in the inning.
After Rylie Weber and Aubrey Hicks delivered back-to-back singles with one out, M'Kailei Myers hit an RBI double to get Chickasha on the board. After Chloe Johnson walked, Bayle Bingham went through a lengthy battle with Newcastle's pitcher and drove in a run to make the score 4-2.
The Lady Chicks were able to get back to the top of the lineup in the seventh inning, and doing so paid off in a crucial district game. Chickasha has been in a close race between the top three teams in District 4A-4.
Chickasha, Newcastle and Blanchard all began Wednesday with one district loss apiece. Chickasha and Blanchard each had one district loss after Wednesday.
Chickasha's win over Newcastle gave the Lady Chicks an 11-5 record on the season and a 7-1 record in district play.
