The 2023 season has not been easy.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team has had to constantly battle adversity this season, whether it came from the growing pains that have come with being a young team or injuries that can occur during a long season. But the Drovers have found their way and are now one of 10 teams in the NAIA Softball World Series.
But getting to the moment of winning an NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round in Chickasha was not always easy. There have been plenty of obstacles standing in the team’s way.
But the Drovers have managed to traverse those obstacles in a season filled with overcoming adversity. As the season has gone along, the team has continued to grow and overcome.
The way the team has overcome adversity this season is one of the things that head coach Jadyn Wallis loves about the group.
“They just keep overcoming, and that’s the thing that I’m most proud of,” Wallis said.
Science & Arts opened the season in Texas and went 2-3 in its first five games of the season. Since then, the Drovers have gone 40-10 and have won 13 games in a row to enter the World Series with a 42-13 record.
That 50-game stretch includes a win in the championship game of the Sooner Athletic Conference’s tourney and an Opening Round title to secure a World Series spot. But the Drovers have had to learn to finish games along the way and have had to deal with injuries to multiple key players throughout the season.
The journey has been hard. And Wallis told the team before the tournament that the rest of the journey would continue to be hard.
The team took that message to heart.
“I said, ‘Guys, nothing for us this season has been easy, and it’s not going to continue to be anything but hard,'” Wallis said.
Wallis loves the heart that the team has shown and is excited about what the team can still accomplish.
“They’re living on their hearts,” Wallis said. “I’m excited to see where they go in this World Series.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.