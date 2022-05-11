The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team found out more information about the national tournament.
The NAIA announced the all of the brackets for the NAIA Softball Championship Opening Round fields Tuesday after previously announcing Chickasha as one of the 10 sites. Along with finding out its seed, Science & Arts found out the teams that will be making their way to Chickasha.
The Drovers are the No. 1 seed in the bracket after being one of the top teams in the country throughout the season. The Drovers enter the national tournament as the fifth-ranked team in the country, and they own a 47-8 record this season.
Science & Arts' first opponent will be Mount Marty University. The Lancers are the No. 4 seed in the pod of four teams.
Mount Marty competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference and won its conference tournament. The Lancers are 32-14 on the season.
College of Idaho is the No. 2 seed in the field of four teams, and the Yotes are ranked 20th in the country. The Yotes finished second in the Cascade Collegiate Conference's tournament, and they are 41-15 on the season.
The No. 3 seed is Ottawa University in Kansas. The Braves won the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference in the regular season, and they are 35-13-1 on the season.
Play will begin May 16.
