The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team is a No. 1 seed.
The NAIA announced brackets for each NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round on Tuesday, and Science & Arts earned the top seed in its bracket. Science & Arts will have the opportunity to play at home after a committee picked the school as a host of an NAIA Opening Round.
The Drovers earned an automatic berth to the NAIA's postseason and are coming off of a title in the Sooner Athletic Conference softball tournament. They will host three other teams in the bracket, and one team will advance to the NAIA Softball World Series.
The Drovers are ranked third in the country and are 48-6 on the season. As the No. 1 seed, Science & Arts will play the bracket's No. 4 seed in its first game.
Bethany College is the No. 4 seed in the bracket. The Swedes are under .500 on the season but managed to earn a spot from the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference.
Grand View University is the No. 2 seed in the bracket. The 22nd-ranked Vikings have surpassed 40 wins on the season and compete in the Heart of America Athletic Conference.
Concordia University is the No. 3 seed in the bracket. Concordia has won 32 games this season and competes in the Great Plains Athletic Conference.
The NAIA has scheduled play to begin May 17.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.