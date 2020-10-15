Area softball players and one coach recently received honors.
District 2A-3 recently announced honors for teams and players in the district. Amber-Pocasset, Minco and Dibble all compete in the district.
Am-Po
After going 13-1 in district play, also brought home Player of the Year and Pitcher of the Year in the district. Caton Muncy was named Player of the Year, and Bailey Kite was named Pitcher of the Year.
Am-Po head coach was named the district’s Coach of the Year.
Addisyn Peterson, Caleigh Jeffries, Taygan Graham, Jacie White, Devynn Harris, Maddie Boswell and Jacie White all earned all-district honors.
Minco
Minco’s Layne Reh was named the 2A-3 Offensive Player of the Year, and Tara Hoehner was named Defensive Player of the year with Trista Ford of Walters.
Hannah Fitzgerald, Piper Journeycake and Dallas Brothers all earned all-district honors for the Lady Bulldogs.
Dibble
Kaylei Clanton, Macy Merrick and Faith Mize received all-district honors for the Lady Demons.
