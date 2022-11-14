A Cyril senior will be making her way to Chickasha at the next level.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma softball team recently picked up a signing from a Cyril player. Bradi Harman made the decision to sign with Drovers.
Harman heads to Science & Arts after helping her team advance to the Class A state semifinals in the 2022 campaign. Harman earned a win in the circle at state, taking down Red Oak with a strong pitching performance and a strong offensive performance.
In the quarterfinal game against Red Oak, Harman earned that pitching win and had multiple hits and RBIs for the Lady Pirates.
Harman's list of recognition includes picking up All-State recognition. She got selected to the Small West team as a middle infielder.
