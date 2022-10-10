OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cyril Lady Pirates competed at state again.
After going 5-0 in district and regional play in the postseason, the Cyril softball team continued their streak of appearing at state. The Lady Pirates also won a game at state for the second season in a row and made their way to the state semifinals.
Just a season after advancing to the Class A championship game, Cyril was not too far away from getting there again. The third-seeded Lady Pirates took down sixth-seeded Red Oak before falling to second-seeded Ripley in Oklahoma City last week.
The Lady Pirates broke open a 2-1 game against Red Oak in the top half of the fifth inning and picked up an 8-1 victory in the Class A quarterfinal matchup. Cyril scored its final six runs in the inning to pull away.
The Lady Pirates struck first in the first inning, taking a 2-0 lead after a hit from Kyanna Wilson. Wilson's hit came after Hadley Gibson and Whitney McHugh recorded base hits for the Lady Panthers.
Red Oak managed to hang around and got a run back in the second inning.
Trailing 2-1 in the fourth inning, Red Oak had two players on base with only one out. Cyril pitcher Bradi Harman struck out back-to-back batters to get Cyril out of the jam.
Cyril took the momentum from that inning and continued it on offense.
With Cyril up 3-1 in the fifth inning, Reese Mathis recorded a run-scoring hit to make the score 4-1. Harman then helped her own cause by recording a three-run triple, and Gibson added a run-scoring hit after Harman to complete the scoring.
Along with getting the pitching win for Cyril, Harman recorded multiple hits and three RBIs.
Cyril and Ripley were locked in a 1-1 tie until late in the semifinal matchup. Ripley scored three runs in the sixth inning and held on for the 4-1 win.
