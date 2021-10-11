OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cyril softball team made a run.
The Lady Pirates competed in nine Class A postseason games (district, regional and state) and won the first eight of those games, making a run to Saturday's Class A state championship game at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City. The Lady Pirates finished second in Class A after suffering a 3-0 loss to Caddo in the championship game.
But as the ninth-ranked team in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's Class A rankings, Cyril picked up five wins against ranked teams in those postseason games. The Lady Pirates defeated three teams ranked higher than them, and two of those three wins came in the state tournament last week.
The Lady Pirates began their state run against No. 1 Ripley on Thursday. The Lady Pirates knocked off the defending state champion, winning 2-1 to advance to Friday's state semifinals.
The Lady Pirates scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning against No. 5 Navajo, and that was enough for Cyril pitcher Jaycee Shaffer. Shaffer threw seven scoreless innings and struck out eight batters in the win.
The Lady Pirates advanced to the state title game and battled No. 3 Caddo for the title.
The Lady Pirates were unable to overcome a dominant performance from Caddo pitcher Emily Robinson. Robinson threw a no-hitter in the win and was just one walk away from a perfect game.
Cyril put its only runner on base in the bottom half of the first inning. Shaffer drew a walk for the Lady Pirates, but Cyril could not get a run on the board.
Caddo scored one run in the fourth inning and two runs in the sixth inning to finish the scoring.
The Lady Pirates have made the fall state tournament — no matter the classification — a familiar event over the years and have been to state several seasons in a row. Cyril was in a state title game for the first time since competing in 2016's Class A title game.
