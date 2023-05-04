OKLAHOMA CITY — The Cyril Lady Pirates put together another run to state.
After Cyril's softball team made a run to the Class A semifinals in the fall, the Lady Pirates made a run to the Class A state quarterfinals in basketball. And the softball team added another state appearance to the list in the spring, picking up a win at state and advancing to the Class 2A semifinals in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
Run to state
Cyril entered the postseason as one of the top teams in Class 2A, and the Lady Pirates made their way to state without losing a game in district play and regional play. During regionals, Cyril defeated two ranked teams and a state qualifier to advance to the state tournament once again.
In district play, Cyril took down Cheyenne/Reydon in two games to claim the district title and a regional spot. Hosting a regional, the Lady Pirates defeated 14th-ranked Dewar and eighth-ranked Sterling (state qualifier) to secure their spot at state.
State tournament
The fourth-ranked Lady Pirates might have fallen to top-ranked Shattuck 15-9 in the 2A semifinals, but they never quit against the eventual state champion and even held the lead heading to the fourth inning.
Cyril came out and took a 2-0 lead in the game, also leading 3-1 before Shattuck started putting things together on offense. A nine-run fourth inning propelled Shattuck to a large lead.
Shattuck led by 11 runs in the game, but Cyril scored five runs in the sixth inning to lower the deficit and make it more manageable heading to the final inning of the game. Cyril held Shattuck scoreless in the top of the seventh inning, but Shattuck also held Cyril scoreless in the bottom of the seventh.
Despite the loss to Shattuck in the semifinal game, Cyril’s run through the postseason did include the quarterfinal victory in the state tournament. The Lady Pirates scored 13 runs in the bottom of the first inning and picked up a 17-5 run-rule victory over sixth-ranked Union City to set up the game with Shattuck.
Four home runs from two different players propelled the Lady Pirates to a big victory, and those four home runs drove in 10 of the team’s 17 runs.
Rin Morton delivered two home runs for the Lady Pirates, and both of those blasts came in the 13-run first inning. She hit a two-run home run that made the score 4-0 before hitting another two-run home run that put Cyril ahead 13-0.
Hadley Gibson also delivered two home runs for the Lady Pirates, hitting a grand slam in the first inning to put Cyril up 9-0. She then hit a two-run blast in the second inning to make the score 15-0.
Cyril scored three runs in the second inning and one run in the third inning.
Union City did not score until the third inning, and not scoring until the third inning put the Lady Tigers in a hole they could not climb out of. Cyril's defense helped keep Union City scoreless in three of the team's four at-bats.
