Allison Couch has been dreaming about playing softball at the next level.
The Chickasha senior is going to get the opportunity to fulfill that dream after holding a signing ceremony Wednesday. Couch has now signed a national letter of intent to play college softball.
And Couch will not have to go far to do it.
Couch will be continuing her softball career in Chickasha, signing an NLI to play for head coach Jadyn Wallis and the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma. Getting to play at the next level is another sign of all of her hard work over the years paying off.
“It feels like it’s finally real, and it is a very exciting feeling for it to actually be happening,” Couch said. “It’s been my dream to play in college since I started playing softball, so it is such a surreal feeling.
“It is very special to me because I have worked so hard to get here.”
Couch has played softball for a good portion of her life. The sport itself has led to all sorts of memories, moments and opportunities that will get to continue in the next phase of her life.
“I love softball because of everything it has done me,” Couch said. “It has brought me countless friendships, and it’s given me so many awesome opportunities and memories.
“I love that it has prepared me in the mental side of my life. It’s a game with so many ups and downs, and it only matters how you react.”
Couch is joining a program that has become a powerhouse under Wallis' leadership. She said that the program and the university itself just felt like where she needed to be after high school.
Couch will be going to a place that she says feels like a home. Between that feeling and the program that the coaches have built, Couch knew where she wanted to go.
“I love the environment of the campus, and it just felt like home to me,” she said. “I also love the coaches there and the team they have built. I knew I wanted to play softball at a place like that.”
And by going to Science & Arts, Couch will get to continue being teammates with Allyson Arthur and Leighanne Eaton. The three have been playing together for years, and getting to continue playing together means a lot to Couch.
“It means so much to me that I’m able to continue my career with two people that I’ve played with since I was 10,” Couch said. “We have such a special bond on and off the field, so I’m happy I get to continue making memories with them.”
Couch became a successful player for the Lady Chicks, helping a program bounce back from a single-digit win season the season before arriving on the varsity team as a freshman. Since then, Couch has become an All-District and All-Region player for Chickasha softball.
Couch has fond memories of the Chickasha career that is ending.
“My career at Chickasha was great. I accomplished things I didn’t think I could and grew into the athlete I am today,” she said. “I made many memories with my team that I’ll never forget.”
