A pair of Class 2A softball teams in the area can call themselves district champions.
The Amber-Pocasset and Minco softball teams won district titles and played their final district games this week. The two teams combined to go 25-1 in district play this season.
Minco competed in District 2A-1 this season and did not drop a game in district play. The Lady Bulldogs went 14-0 in district play, sweeping all seven district series during the regular season.
The second-place team in the district lost three district games.
The Lady Panthers of Am-Po came out on top in District 2A-3 this season, losing just one district game throughout district play. The Lady Panthers went 11-1 in district play during the regular season, and no other team will finish with less than three district losses.
