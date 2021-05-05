EDITOR'S NOTE: This story will be online only.
The University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma found out news from the NAIA.
The NAIA announced postseason hosts for the NAIA Softball Championship Opening Rounds earlier this week. A committee chose 10 different locations across the country, and that committee picked Science & Arts and the city of Chickasha to host an NAIA Opening Round.
The event will begin May 17.
Each site will host four teams from around the country, and the winners will move to the NAIA Softball World Series in Columbus, Georgia. The NAIA Softball World Series begins May 27.
The third-ranked Drovers finished second in the Sooner Athletic Conference during the regular season and will get to play at home for at least a part of the conference tournament. The conference tournament begins Thursday.
