The Chickasha softball program will be continuing an event that started last year.
Chickasha softball will be holding its second annual alumni game at Elkouri Field in August. The event will take place Aug. 6 after a successful first alumni game took place last year.
This year's event will feature more than just an alumni game, and the activities will start off with what the Facebook page calls a “futures game” at 4 p.m. According to the event page, A home run derby will follow at 5 p.m., and the alumni game will finish off the evening by starting at 6 p.m.
Those wanting more information can look up “2nd Annual CHS Softball Game” on Facebook.
